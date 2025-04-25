Left Menu

India Revokes Visas for Pakistanis Following Deadly Terror Attack

In response to a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, India has revoked all visas for Pakistani citizens except for select categories. The government emphasized tightening border security while urging immediate deportation of Pakistani nationals currently in India, marking an intensified national security initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:09 IST
India Revokes Visas for Pakistanis Following Deadly Terror Attack
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, India has announced a significant policy shift, revoking nearly all visa categories issued to Pakistani citizens in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Exemptions apply only to long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, with medical visas valid until April 29.

This move, effective from April 27, sees the Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, directing state authorities to rigorously enforce the new mandate, coordinating with central agencies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed state leaders to identify and facilitate the deportation of Pakistani nationals as part of enhanced security measures.

The revocation follows the Ministry of External Affairs' suspension of visa services for Pakistanis, further escalating the bilateral fallout post-attack. Agencies are also investigating the assault believed to be orchestrated by militants, with three identified as Pakistani nationals. The NIA is now expected to lead the investigation into this grave incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025