India Revokes Visas for Pakistanis Following Deadly Terror Attack

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, India has announced a significant policy shift, revoking nearly all visa categories issued to Pakistani citizens in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. Exemptions apply only to long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, with medical visas valid until April 29.

This move, effective from April 27, sees the Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, directing state authorities to rigorously enforce the new mandate, coordinating with central agencies. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has instructed state leaders to identify and facilitate the deportation of Pakistani nationals as part of enhanced security measures.

The revocation follows the Ministry of External Affairs' suspension of visa services for Pakistanis, further escalating the bilateral fallout post-attack. Agencies are also investigating the assault believed to be orchestrated by militants, with three identified as Pakistani nationals. The NIA is now expected to lead the investigation into this grave incident.

