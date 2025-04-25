Left Menu

DRDO Achieves Breakthrough in Hypersonic Technology with Successful Scramjet Test

The Defence Research & Development Laboratory, part of DRDO, successfully tested an Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor for over 1,000 seconds at the new Scramjet Connect Test Facility in Hyderabad, marking a milestone in Hypersonic Weapon Technology crucial for the nation's missile program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:26 IST
Viusal of scramjet engine. (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable advancement for defense technology, the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad has successfully conducted a long-duration test of the Active Cooled Scramjet Subscale Combustor. The test lasted over 1,000 seconds at the state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Test Facility, showcasing progress in Hypersonic Weapon Technology.

Following an earlier 120-second test in January 2025, this success enables the system to advance towards full-scale flight testing. Hypersonic Cruise Missiles, which travel faster than five times the speed of sound, rely on air-breathing propulsion systems with supersonic combustion, a field in which DRDO is making significant strides.

This successful test validates both the combustor's design and the test facility's capabilities. Integrated efforts from DRDO labs, industry, and academia are laying a foundation for India's Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and DRDO leadership have praised this achievement as pivotal for national defense innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

