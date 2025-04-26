BJP Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav Over Terror Victim's Ignored Visit

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for failing to visit the residence of Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur resident killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22. Posters questioning Yadav's priorities have been put up, highlighting his condolences over Mukhtar Ansari's death rather than the terror victim's family.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Dwivedi's family, expressing his condemnation of the attack as a cowardly act. Adityanath stated that such incidents, which claimed 26 lives including an Indian and a Nepali, would not be tolerated and assured strict governmental measures to counteract terrorism in India.

CM Yogi emphasized that the union and state governments are committed to eradicating terrorism, with the Central Government's measures set to deliver the final blow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already visited the affected areas to assess the situation and strategize future actions. Adityanath, after meeting with Dwivedi's grieving family, assured them of his support and vowed that those responsible would face severe consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)