Security Tightened in Lucknow After Foreign Nationals Found Illegally Staying

Five Omani nationals discovered illegally in a Lucknow hotel have sparked a security probe. Their stay lacked notification to authorities, leading to a case against the hotel owner. The incident intensifies surveillance across the city. Meanwhile, India's government takes action on Pakistani visa issues following a recent terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Security agencies in Lucknow have initiated an investigation following the discovery of five Omani nationals staying illegally at a hotel in the city's Gomti Nagar area on Saturday. The individuals were found without any prior notification to the authorities, highlighting lapses in procedural compliance.

According to police sources, the hotel owner failed to submit the required C-Form and did not inform the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) about the foreign guests. The individuals, under initial questioning, were unable to provide a valid reason for their stay. Their travel documents have been confiscated for verification, and legal proceedings have commenced against the hotel management.

The incident has prompted increased surveillance and security checks in key city locations. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Babloo Kumar confirmed that five out of eight Pakistani nationals on short-term visas have been returned as per Union government instructions. The Indian government, responding to a recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, is taking steps to identify and ensure the swift return of Pakistani nationals.

