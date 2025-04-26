Chhattisgarh Launches Unprecedented Anti-Naxal Operation: Security Personnel Sustain Injuries

Two security personnel sustained injuries in separate incidents involving IED blasts in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, as confirmed by officials on Saturday. The initial incident occurred on April 24, when an STF Jawan sprained his ankle due to an IED explosion. Another blast on April 26 resulted in minor injuries to a DRG Jawan.

According to police, both personnel are stable and receiving medical care. Security forces have intensified operations against Naxal cadre in Bijapur, deploying around 10,000 personnel to critical areas like Karegutta hill. This operation marks the largest anti-Naxal effort in Indian history, involving forces from multiple states.

Top Naxal leaders, including Hidma and other commanders, are primary targets. Security sources highlight the operation's goal to dismantle the CPI (Maoists) military strength. The operation has already resulted in the recovery of bodies and weapons from the site. Despite challenges, including IEDs and rough terrain, forces remain committed to their mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)