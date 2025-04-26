Border Fears Resurface: Villagers Prepare Bunkers Amid Rising Tensions
Tensions have escalated at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir after a terror attack in Pahalgam. Villagers near the border are refurbishing bunkers as a precaution, while security forces remain vigilant. Intelligence has identified 14 local terrorists aiding Pakistani outfits, heightening security measures in the region.
In the wake of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, tensions have intensified along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's border district. This situation has prompted residents in proximity to Pakistani military posts to refurbish and prepare underground bunkers as a precaution against potential escalation. Villagers, having moved past recent years of calm, are now focused on safety measures.
Residents are cleaning old bunkers and storing necessities such as blankets, anticipating the need for shelter. A local villager expressed hope for the return of peace, stating that while the atmosphere is one of fear, there remains optimism for harmony in the valley.
Amidst these concerns, intelligence agencies have identified 14 local terrorists who are allegedly supporting foreign militants from Pakistan. Security agencies have initiated operations across South Kashmir, targeting these operatives linked to Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed, as part of broader efforts to prevent future terror activities in the region.
