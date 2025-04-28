Minor Blaze Disrupts Operations at Yadadri Power Station
A minor fire occurred in Unit-1 of Yadadri Thermal Power Station in Telangana, causing damage to some cables. The fire, which took place around 1:30 AM, was quickly controlled with no injuries reported. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident.
A minor fire broke out at the Yadadri Thermal Power Station's Unit-1 in Nalgonda district, Telangana, early Monday morning.
According to police reports, the fire, which occurred at approximately 1:30 AM, resulted in the burning of some cables but caused no injuries.
A senior police official stated that the fire was immediately brought under control. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause, and YTPS, which consists of five units each generating 800 MW, continues its operations.
