Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, honoring victims and supporting the Union Government's diplomatic measures. A resolution stressed solidarity and saluted the bravery of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, underscoring a unified stance against terrorism and affirming support for the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:45 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Unites Against Pahalgam Terror Attack
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudharuy. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday vehemently condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing robust support for the diplomatic moves announced by the Union Government post the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting.

In a special session, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary presented a resolution highlighting the attack as an affront to the values of "Kashmiriyat", the Constitution, and the essence of unity, peace, and harmony in J&K. The House offered condolences to victims and families, emphasizing solidarity with those affected.

A two-minute silence was observed in the assembly to honor the 26 individuals who lost their lives on April 22. The resolution document declared the Assembly's profound shock regarding the barbaric act, saluted the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Syed Adil Hussain Shah, and acknowledged the unity of Jammu & Kashmir's people in the wake of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

