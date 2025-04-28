Debate Rages Over Mughal Era Depictions in Indian Textbooks

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar clarified on Monday that the Mughal era content in NCERT textbooks has not been removed but edited to eliminate repetition. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar noted, "It has not been dropped. Repetition has been removed. Repetition should not be there." He emphasized that the Mughal period is a significant part of Indian history but should not overshadow other historical eras.

Majumdar remarked, "The Mughal era is an important part of Indian history. Similar importance should be given to the other era also, the one which was India's golden period." He described the Mughal period as "the darkest part of Indian history."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a public gathering in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, expressed concerns over the "glorification" of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in history textbooks. According to Singh, such portrayals distort facts and encourage admiration for a contentious ruler. He referenced former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's remarks about Aurangzeb's oppressive actions against Hindus and other communities, stressing the need for historical accuracy. Aurangzeb has been a contentious figure in Maharashtra, often igniting debate in the region's political discourse.

