Left Menu

Debate Rages Over Mughal Era Depictions in Indian Textbooks

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar clarified that NCERT textbooks haven't removed the Mughal era but edited repetitive content. Emphasizing a balanced portrayal, he critiqued the era’s glorification. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed concerns about glorifying Aurangzeb, a controversial ruler. Both stressed historical accuracy in educational materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 15:09 IST
Debate Rages Over Mughal Era Depictions in Indian Textbooks
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar clarified on Monday that the Mughal era content in NCERT textbooks has not been removed but edited to eliminate repetition. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar noted, "It has not been dropped. Repetition has been removed. Repetition should not be there." He emphasized that the Mughal period is a significant part of Indian history but should not overshadow other historical eras.

Majumdar remarked, "The Mughal era is an important part of Indian history. Similar importance should be given to the other era also, the one which was India's golden period." He described the Mughal period as "the darkest part of Indian history."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a public gathering in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, expressed concerns over the "glorification" of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in history textbooks. According to Singh, such portrayals distort facts and encourage admiration for a contentious ruler. He referenced former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's remarks about Aurangzeb's oppressive actions against Hindus and other communities, stressing the need for historical accuracy. Aurangzeb has been a contentious figure in Maharashtra, often igniting debate in the region's political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025