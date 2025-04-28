Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Announces Impressive Net Profit Surge

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC) has reported a remarkable 9% increase in its net profit for the quarter ending March 2025, reaching Rs 228.1 crore. This reflects a sharp rise from Rs 208.4 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, according to a statement filed with the stock exchanges.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a significant jump, soaring 17% to Rs 429 crore in the January-March timeframe for the financial year 2024-25, compared to Rs 365.6 crore in the prior year's equivalent quarter. Furthermore, the company's board has proposed a dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for the entire FY25, a move likely to please shareholders.

For the complete fiscal year 2024-25, ABSL AMC reported a striking 19% increase in net profit, totaling Rs 930.6 crore. Additionally, its total income stood at Rs 1,685 crore, marking a substantial 25% year-on-year growth. As a leading asset management firm in India, ABSL AMC manages average quarterly assets valued at Rs 3.82 lakh crore as of March this year and operates as a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc.

