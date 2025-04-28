REC Ltd Bonds Oversubscribed: An Investor's Dream

In a significant financial maneuver, state-owned REC Ltd has raised an impressive Rs 5,000 crore through a bond issuance strategy.

The offering included two segments: Rs 3,000 crore via five-year bonds at 6.87% interest and Rs 2,000 crore in ten-year bonds at 6.86% interest, reflecting robust market confidence.

Rated 'AAA' by leading agencies, these bonds will soon be tradable on both the BSE and NSE, offering enhanced liquidity for investors keen on leveraging this opportunity.

