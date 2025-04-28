Left Menu

REC Ltd Bonds Oversubscribed: An Investor's Dream

REC Ltd successfully raised Rs 5,000 crore through bonds, showing strong investor confidence. The issuance included Rs 3,000 crore in five-year bonds and Rs 2,000 crore in ten-year bonds. With a 'AAA' rating, these bonds will be listed on both the BSE and NSE, offering enhanced liquidity.

Updated: 28-04-2025 19:48 IST
In a significant financial maneuver, state-owned REC Ltd has raised an impressive Rs 5,000 crore through a bond issuance strategy.

The offering included two segments: Rs 3,000 crore via five-year bonds at 6.87% interest and Rs 2,000 crore in ten-year bonds at 6.86% interest, reflecting robust market confidence.

Rated 'AAA' by leading agencies, these bonds will soon be tradable on both the BSE and NSE, offering enhanced liquidity for investors keen on leveraging this opportunity.

