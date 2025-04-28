Left Menu

Srinagar Police Intensifies Crackdown on Terrorists' Networks

Srinagar Police employ extensive searches across several locales to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure linked to banned groups. This effort, under UAPA investigations, aims to seize arms and gather evidence, ensuring security in Kashmir. The initiative underscores a commitment to counter any conspiracies threatening national peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:11 IST
J-K Police conducts searches at residences of 36 terrorist associates in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar Police launched a comprehensive operation, searching multiple locations in Srinagar to target associates of banned terrorist organizations. The searches, part of investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sought to disrupt the infrastructure supporting terrorism in the region.

Operations were conducted at residences of numerous individuals, including Javid Ahmad Najar and Adil Ahmad Sofi, under supervision and following legal protocols with magistrates and independent witnesses present. The aim was to seize arms and gather critical evidence to thwart ongoing conspiracies and safeguard national security.

This action underscores the Jammu and Kashmir Police's dedication to dismantling terrorist networks and preserving peace. Legal measures are set to continue against those promoting violence and unlawful activities, reinforcing the message that any threat to national security will face severe consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

