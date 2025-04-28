Delhi Police Crack Peculiar Extortion Scheme Involving Fake Thumb

In a bizarre turn of events, Delhi Police have uncovered a unique extortion plot involving a fake thumb and a minor. A man allegedly exploited his niece and a human-like replica to demand Rs five crore from an acquaintance.

The case, reported at Jagatpuri Police Station on April 16, saw the arrest of three individuals, including a juvenile. DCP Shahdra, Prashant Gautam stated that the complainant received a parcel containing a menacing letter, a smartwatch, and a thumb replica, prompting a swift investigation.

Law enforcement traced the delivery via over 600 CCTV cameras, leading to the arrest of key suspect Abhishek Jain near Jagatpuri Police Station. Jain confessed to the plot, explaining his purchase of the thumb and smartwatch, and his orchestration of the scheme involving other accomplices. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover further conspirators.

(With inputs from agencies.)