Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Peculiar Extortion Scheme Involving Fake Thumb

Delhi Police have dismantled an unusual extortion plan where a man used his niece and a counterfeit thumb to demand Rs five crore. The case, registered on April 16, led to the arrest of three individuals. Further investigations continue to nab other conspirators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:37 IST
Delhi Police Crack Peculiar Extortion Scheme Involving Fake Thumb
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bizarre turn of events, Delhi Police have uncovered a unique extortion plot involving a fake thumb and a minor. A man allegedly exploited his niece and a human-like replica to demand Rs five crore from an acquaintance.

The case, reported at Jagatpuri Police Station on April 16, saw the arrest of three individuals, including a juvenile. DCP Shahdra, Prashant Gautam stated that the complainant received a parcel containing a menacing letter, a smartwatch, and a thumb replica, prompting a swift investigation.

Law enforcement traced the delivery via over 600 CCTV cameras, leading to the arrest of key suspect Abhishek Jain near Jagatpuri Police Station. Jain confessed to the plot, explaining his purchase of the thumb and smartwatch, and his orchestration of the scheme involving other accomplices. Ongoing investigations aim to uncover further conspirators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025