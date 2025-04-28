Assam Government Cracks Down on Alleged Anti-National Activities

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, revealed on Monday that 24 individuals have been detained by police for allegedly fostering anti-national ideologies. Taking to the social media platform X, CM Sarma confirmed the crackdown, stating that these so-called 'rogue elements' were supporting Pakistan on Indian soil.

Among those apprehended are Normal Hoque, Seikh Saroj, Firajul Islam, Kamal Uddin, and Samsul Haque. This follows Sarma's earlier declaration against tolerating any defense of Pakistan in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Assam Police has already identified and taken action against more individuals linked to the promotion of pro-Pakistan sentiment via social media.

The list includes names like Hailakandi, Md Jabir Hussain, and Md Sahil Ali, amid national grief over a heinous attack that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district. In response, India is intensifying efforts to combat cross-border terrorism attributed to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Assam prepares for the upcoming Panchayat elections, set for early May, with vote counting due on May 11.

