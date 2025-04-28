Left Menu

Adani Green Energy: Leading the Charge in Renewable Growth

Adani Green Energy reported a significant rise in net profit, reaching Rs 383 crore in the March quarter, driven by increased revenues. The company's income also grew, with major contributions to India's renewable energy expansion. Vneet S Jaain was reappointed as Managing Director, and the firm made significant greenfield capacity additions.

Adani Green Energy showcased a robust fiscal performance with a 25.54% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 383 crore in the March quarter. This rise was fueled by a significant boost in revenues.

Compared to the previous year's Rs 310 crore, the company's income swelled to Rs 3,278 crore from Rs 2,841 crore. The fiscal year 2025 also marked an increase in net profit to Rs 2,001 crore from Rs 1,260 crore in FY24, accompanied by a rise in total income from Rs 10,521 crore to Rs 12,422 crore.

Underlining its leadership in renewable energies, Adani Green Energy announced key appointments, including the re-appointment of Vneet S Jaain as Managing Director and Raminder Singh Gujral as an Independent Director. Executive Director Sagar Adani highlighted the company's role in achieving historic milestones in solar and wind energy, contributing significantly to national efforts.

