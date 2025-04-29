Left Menu

India's Swift Response to Unprovoked Firing Intensifies Tensions Along LoC

The Indian Army responded decisively to unprovoked small arms fire from the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control. Ongoing tensions have escalated anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, following a terror attack in Phalgam. Police have also intensified searches and raids to dismantle terror infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:54 IST
The Indian Army has announced that it swiftly and effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 28-29. The incidents occurred in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla districts, and the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir, according to official sources.

This marks the fifth consecutive day of effective retaliation by India, following similar instances on the night of April 25-26. The Indian Army previously responded to fire in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts on April 27-28, signaling heightened tensions along the LoC.

With tensions remaining high, security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley, exacerbated by the recent Phalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on April 22. Simultaneously, J-K police conducted raids at 13 locations in the Doda district to root out terrorist hideouts and apprehend individuals linked to terror activities.

Previous operations by Srinagar Police involved searches across various locations to investigate associates of banned terrorist groups under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. This initiative aims to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure, targeting residences of key individuals.

These operations adhered to legal protocols, conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses with oversight from J-K Police officers. The objective was to seize arms, documents, and digital devices for evidence and intelligence gathering, to counter any potential conspiratorial or terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

