Massive Police Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Gujarat

Gujarat police have detained over 550 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across several cities, initiating deportation procedures. In major operations, multiple law enforcement units are involved in verifying documents and confirming identities. The crackdown highlights a focused effort to address illegal immigration and use of forged documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 09:57 IST
Valsad SP Karanraj Vaghela (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extensive statewide operation, Gujarat police have taken into custody over 550 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across various cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodara, officials report.

Valsad Superintendent of Police Karanraj Vaghela disclosed that seven Bangladeshi immigrants were detained by the Umargam Police. These individuals will undergo questioning before the initiation of deportation proceedings.

Additionally, Vadodara Police intercepted more than 500 suspected Bangladeshi nationals. Verification of their documents confirmed that five individuals were illegal immigrants, Vadodara Police Commissioner Narsingh Komar stated, with continuing efforts to identify others in similar situations.

