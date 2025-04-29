Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Gujarat Unveiled

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation launched a significant demolition drive aimed at removing illegal Bangladeshi settlers near Chandola Lake. According to Joint CP (Crime) Sharad Singhal, a settlement dubbed 'Siyasatnagar Bangal Vaas' housed a large number of these intruders. A recent survey by the corporation revealed rampant illegal construction, prompting the large-scale action.

With 50 JCB machines on site and 2,000 police personnel in attendance, the operation represents a significant collaboration between city authorities and law enforcement. As the demolition proceeded Tuesday morning, the AMC underscored its commitment to tackling illegal immigration and unauthorized developments in the area.

Simultaneously, a broader statewide crackdown saw authorities in Umargam detaining seven Bangladeshi nationals. Valsad Superintendent of Police, Karanraj Vaghela, confirmed that they had entered India via Nepal after traveling from Bangladesh. Document verification and deportation procedures are underway as police intensify efforts to curb illegal entries.

Similarly, Vadodara Police, under the special guidance of Commissioner Narsingh Komar, have intercepted over 500 individuals suspected of being unauthorized Bangladeshi residents. Document checks are ongoing, with five people confirmed as illegal immigrants so far. These operations highlight Gujarat's stringent measures towards addressing illegal immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)