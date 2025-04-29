Left Menu

Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Gujarat Unveiled

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation initiated a demolition drive to remove illegal Bangladeshi settlers near Chandola Lake. Over 50 JCBs and 2000 police personnel were involved. Separate actions in Umargam and Vadodara led to the detention of further illegal immigrants as part of a statewide crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:00 IST
Major Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Gujarat Unveiled
Joint CP (Crime), Sharad Singhal (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation launched a significant demolition drive aimed at removing illegal Bangladeshi settlers near Chandola Lake. According to Joint CP (Crime) Sharad Singhal, a settlement dubbed 'Siyasatnagar Bangal Vaas' housed a large number of these intruders. A recent survey by the corporation revealed rampant illegal construction, prompting the large-scale action.

With 50 JCB machines on site and 2,000 police personnel in attendance, the operation represents a significant collaboration between city authorities and law enforcement. As the demolition proceeded Tuesday morning, the AMC underscored its commitment to tackling illegal immigration and unauthorized developments in the area.

Simultaneously, a broader statewide crackdown saw authorities in Umargam detaining seven Bangladeshi nationals. Valsad Superintendent of Police, Karanraj Vaghela, confirmed that they had entered India via Nepal after traveling from Bangladesh. Document verification and deportation procedures are underway as police intensify efforts to curb illegal entries.

Similarly, Vadodara Police, under the special guidance of Commissioner Narsingh Komar, have intercepted over 500 individuals suspected of being unauthorized Bangladeshi residents. Document checks are ongoing, with five people confirmed as illegal immigrants so far. These operations highlight Gujarat's stringent measures towards addressing illegal immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025