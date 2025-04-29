China's Trade Tactics: Navigating Tariff Tensions

China has no intention of flooding international markets with its goods despite ongoing trade tensions with the United States, according to Xu Feihong, China's ambassador to India. In a Tuesday article, he sought to dispel concerns over cheap Chinese products overwhelming global markets.

The trade dispute, marked by tit-for-tat tariffs exceeding 100%, has unsettled the world economy. India, concerned about the impact on its own exports, recently imposed a 12% safeguard duty on steel imports, primarily targeting Chinese products, to protect its industry.

In an editorial for the Indian Express, Xu emphasized China's focus on boosting domestic consumption and adhering to WTO rules. He reassured that China would not resort to market disruption tactics. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue as China and India explore avenues for enhanced trade cooperation.

