China's Trade Tactics: Navigating Tariff Tensions

In response to trade tensions with the U.S., China's ambassador to India emphasized China's commitment to ethical trade practices, denying any plans for market dumping. Amidst tariff hikes, both nations are working to strengthen economic ties, including increased Chinese imports of Indian products.

Updated: 29-04-2025 10:51 IST
  • India

China has no intention of flooding international markets with its goods despite ongoing trade tensions with the United States, according to Xu Feihong, China's ambassador to India. In a Tuesday article, he sought to dispel concerns over cheap Chinese products overwhelming global markets.

The trade dispute, marked by tit-for-tat tariffs exceeding 100%, has unsettled the world economy. India, concerned about the impact on its own exports, recently imposed a 12% safeguard duty on steel imports, primarily targeting Chinese products, to protect its industry.

In an editorial for the Indian Express, Xu emphasized China's focus on boosting domestic consumption and adhering to WTO rules. He reassured that China would not resort to market disruption tactics. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue as China and India explore avenues for enhanced trade cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

