Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Settlements in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, alongside the city's police force, launched a targeted demolition operation against illegal Bangladeshi settlements near Chadola Lake amid concerns over unauthorized constructions. Over 180 illegal residents identified, with actions against document forgery and illegal immigration ramping up, backed by a total deployment of 2,000 police personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:03 IST
Ahmedabad police commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has initiated a significant demolition drive targeting illegal Bangladeshi settlements situated near Chadola Lake. Police Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik revealed that the operation, which involved over 2,000 police officers, identified more than 180 illegal Bangladeshis and dismantled unauthorized structures.

In a continuing effort to address document forgery, an FIR has been filed against Lallu Bihari, who allegedly facilitated fake rental agreements and Aadhaar cards. Authorities also discovered the illicit creation of passports in the region.

As part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration, Valsad's Superintendent of Police, Karanraj Vaghela, confirmed the detention of seven additional Bangladeshi immigrants in Umargam. The detainees are set to be interrogated prior to deportation procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

Latest News

