Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Settlements in Ahmedabad
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, alongside the city's police force, launched a targeted demolition operation against illegal Bangladeshi settlements near Chadola Lake amid concerns over unauthorized constructions. Over 180 illegal residents identified, with actions against document forgery and illegal immigration ramping up, backed by a total deployment of 2,000 police personnel.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has initiated a significant demolition drive targeting illegal Bangladeshi settlements situated near Chadola Lake. Police Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik revealed that the operation, which involved over 2,000 police officers, identified more than 180 illegal Bangladeshis and dismantled unauthorized structures.
In a continuing effort to address document forgery, an FIR has been filed against Lallu Bihari, who allegedly facilitated fake rental agreements and Aadhaar cards. Authorities also discovered the illicit creation of passports in the region.
As part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration, Valsad's Superintendent of Police, Karanraj Vaghela, confirmed the detention of seven additional Bangladeshi immigrants in Umargam. The detainees are set to be interrogated prior to deportation procedures.
