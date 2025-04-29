Left Menu

Xi Jinping Strengthens China's Commitment to the New Development Bank

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the New Development Bank in Shanghai, engaging in discussions with its president, Dilma Rousseff. He reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting the bank, emphasizing collaboration on green and sustainable development projects. Xi pledged to uphold China and the international community's legitimate interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:09 IST
Xi Jinping Strengthens China's Commitment to the New Development Bank
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a significant visit to the New Development Bank in Shanghai, with discussions held with the bank's president, Dilma Rousseff, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

President Xi emphasized China's unwavering support for the bank, underscoring the importance of strengthening collaboration on green, innovative, and sustainable development projects.

During the meeting, Xi asserted China's commitment to safeguarding its own rights and the interests of the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025