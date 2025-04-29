Xi Jinping Strengthens China's Commitment to the New Development Bank

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a significant visit to the New Development Bank in Shanghai, with discussions held with the bank's president, Dilma Rousseff, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

President Xi emphasized China's unwavering support for the bank, underscoring the importance of strengthening collaboration on green, innovative, and sustainable development projects.

During the meeting, Xi asserted China's commitment to safeguarding its own rights and the interests of the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)