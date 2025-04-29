Xi Jinping Strengthens China's Commitment to the New Development Bank
Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the New Development Bank in Shanghai, engaging in discussions with its president, Dilma Rousseff. He reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting the bank, emphasizing collaboration on green and sustainable development projects. Xi pledged to uphold China and the international community's legitimate interests.
- China
Chinese President Xi Jinping made a significant visit to the New Development Bank in Shanghai, with discussions held with the bank's president, Dilma Rousseff, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency.
President Xi emphasized China's unwavering support for the bank, underscoring the importance of strengthening collaboration on green, innovative, and sustainable development projects.
During the meeting, Xi asserted China's commitment to safeguarding its own rights and the interests of the international community.
