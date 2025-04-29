Ink, Saffron, and Freedom: A Chronicle of India's Transformation

Veteran journalist Kedar Nath Gupta, with the support of journalist Manoranjana Sinh, is poised to unveil his latest book, 'Ink, Saffron and Freedom', in the national capital. This compelling narrative captures nearly a century of India's political and social evolution. The launch event is scheduled for Wednesday at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath.

The book launch will see the attendance of notable figures, including Dr Krishna Gopal, Seh Sarkaryavah of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and Prem Prakash, Chairman of Asian News International (ANI). Gupta's writing vividly illustrates the tumultuous journey of India, from the Partition violence in Garhmukteshwar to the early days of journalism in Delhi, and examines the ideological foundations of the RSS alongside the decline of Indian journalism's dignity.

This book transcends traditional reportage, serving as a spiritual legacy passed across generations. Gupta stated, "This narrative reflects both my life and the world I inhabited, aiming to leave a lasting impact on readers." As India faces a significant cultural crossroads, 'Ink, Saffron and Freedom' critiques incomplete cultural resurgence, foreign influence on policymaking, and encourages youth to reclaim journalism, heritage, and national identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)