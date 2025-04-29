Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Champions Unity Against Violence in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a crucial meeting to review summer preparedness and condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Abdullah emphasized unity against violence and terrorism, while the Assembly passed a resolution condemning the attack, endorsing diplomatic measures, and expressing solidarity with the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:28 IST
Omar Abdullah Champions Unity Against Violence in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/@CM_JnK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, presided over a key meeting on Tuesday to assess the preparations for the upcoming summer season in the union territory. He took to social media to announce the review of ongoing arrangements to ensure effective planning across departments.

Abdullah also publicly decried the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing that such acts do not represent the region's people. Addressing the legislative assembly, he expressed his struggle in apologizing to victims' families and stressed the significance of unity to overcome violence and terrorism.

The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, meanwhile, passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack as an affront to the values of 'Kashmiriyat' and expressed full solidarity with the affected families. The Deputy Chief Minister endorsed diplomatic measures against Pakistan following heightened tensions after the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025