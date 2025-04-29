Omar Abdullah Champions Unity Against Violence in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a crucial meeting to review summer preparedness and condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Abdullah emphasized unity against violence and terrorism, while the Assembly passed a resolution condemning the attack, endorsing diplomatic measures, and expressing solidarity with the victims.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, presided over a key meeting on Tuesday to assess the preparations for the upcoming summer season in the union territory. He took to social media to announce the review of ongoing arrangements to ensure effective planning across departments.
Abdullah also publicly decried the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, emphasizing that such acts do not represent the region's people. Addressing the legislative assembly, he expressed his struggle in apologizing to victims' families and stressed the significance of unity to overcome violence and terrorism.
The Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly, meanwhile, passed a resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack as an affront to the values of 'Kashmiriyat' and expressed full solidarity with the affected families. The Deputy Chief Minister endorsed diplomatic measures against Pakistan following heightened tensions after the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
