Jammu and Kashmir CM Calls for Unity in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

In a recent assembly session, Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and highlighted unprecedented unity among locals against violence. He emphasized collaborative efforts to ensure peace and stability. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution condemning the attack and supporting victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 19:42 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/@CM_JnK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a critical meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu on Tuesday to assess the region's preparedness for the upcoming summer season. Abdullah stressed the importance of readying all departments to ensure a seamless and smooth transition into the new season, as he shared on social platform X.

Additionally, Abdullah strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam during a special legislative assembly session, reflecting on the unprecedented unity displayed by locals in their protest against the violence. He expressed his sympathy to the victims' families and emphasized the necessity of unity to extinguish terrorism.

In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution led by Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, denouncing the Pahalgam attack as an attack on Kashmir's core values. The resolution conveyed solidarity with the victims, underscoring India's stringent diplomatic actions against cross-border terrorism, particularly concerning Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

