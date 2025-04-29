Jammu and Kashmir CM Calls for Unity in Wake of Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a critical meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu on Tuesday to assess the region's preparedness for the upcoming summer season. Abdullah stressed the importance of readying all departments to ensure a seamless and smooth transition into the new season, as he shared on social platform X.

Additionally, Abdullah strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam during a special legislative assembly session, reflecting on the unprecedented unity displayed by locals in their protest against the violence. He expressed his sympathy to the victims' families and emphasized the necessity of unity to extinguish terrorism.

In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution led by Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, denouncing the Pahalgam attack as an attack on Kashmir's core values. The resolution conveyed solidarity with the victims, underscoring India's stringent diplomatic actions against cross-border terrorism, particularly concerning Pakistan.

