PM Modi Asserts Strong Stance Against Terrorism with Key Defence Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a pivotal meeting on Tuesday, which included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was also in attendance, signaling a robust collective response to recent terrorist activities.

The urgency of the meeting aligned closely with the recent Cabinet Committee on Security assembly on April 23, subsequent to the terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. According to government sources, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's unwavering commitment to counter terrorism effectively.

In a show of confidence, PM Modi expressed his assurance in the professional capacity of the Indian Armed Forces, granting them full operational autonomy to determine the nature and timing of their retaliatory actions. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Singh engaged in discussions with PM Modi following a detailed briefing by Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan about tactical decisions post-attack.

The government has vowed strict ramifications for those involved in the planning and execution of the attack. An all-party consensus has been reached, with opposition leaders endorsing decisive government action. Cross-border connections of the attack were a critical focus during the CCS briefing, emphasizing its occurrence post-Jammu and Kashmir's successful elections and economic growth advancements.

The administration has initiated measures, including temporarily suspending the Indus Water Treaty, conveying a stern warning to Pakistan regarding cross-border terrorism support. This comprehensive approach underscores a united stance against such acts, fostering national and international awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)