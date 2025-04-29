India's Bold Path to a Sustainable Global Energy Future

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, declared on Tuesday that India is poised to "collaborate openly" in forging an inclusive global energy future. His statement came at a conference focused on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), where he emphasized India's pivotal role as a global energy bridge.

Puri articulated that the IMEC initiative is more than just a transport corridor; it aims to "rekindle" the Golden Road of ancient times. The project is designed to integrate energy, trade, and digital infrastructure while promoting clean energy solutions like undersea cables and hydrogen pipelines.

Highlighting India's diversification of energy sources and strengthened global partnerships, Puri noted the nation's efforts to boost domestic production, promote ethanol blending, and lead in green hydrogen initiatives. He forecasted a significant rise in crude oil consumption from 5 million to 13.2 million barrels per day by 2050, underscoring energy as a reflection of India's economic ambition and global leadership potential.

