Left Menu

India's Bold Path to a Sustainable Global Energy Future

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, announced India's readiness to collaborate in building a global energy future. During a conference, he highlighted the IMEC project as a global energy bridge. Puri emphasized India's integrated approach to energy, trade, and digital infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:28 IST
India's Bold Path to a Sustainable Global Energy Future
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, declared on Tuesday that India is poised to "collaborate openly" in forging an inclusive global energy future. His statement came at a conference focused on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), where he emphasized India's pivotal role as a global energy bridge.

Puri articulated that the IMEC initiative is more than just a transport corridor; it aims to "rekindle" the Golden Road of ancient times. The project is designed to integrate energy, trade, and digital infrastructure while promoting clean energy solutions like undersea cables and hydrogen pipelines.

Highlighting India's diversification of energy sources and strengthened global partnerships, Puri noted the nation's efforts to boost domestic production, promote ethanol blending, and lead in green hydrogen initiatives. He forecasted a significant rise in crude oil consumption from 5 million to 13.2 million barrels per day by 2050, underscoring energy as a reflection of India's economic ambition and global leadership potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025