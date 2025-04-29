Left Menu

Rajasthan's Urban Development: New Roads Ahead

Union Minister Manohar Lal and Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma convened in Jaipur to assess centrally funded urban projects, highlighting key developments like Jaipur Metro and Swachh Bharat Mission. Sharma emphasized the need for strategic planning and resource optimization, while also addressing water disputes in Shekhawati.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:46 IST
Visual from the meeting in Jaipur (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, met with Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in Jaipur to review progress on centrally funded urban development projects. The meeting focused on initiatives such as the Swachh Bharat Mission and Jaipur Metro Rail project, emphasizing proper expenditure assessments.

During the session, CM Sharma highlighted the importance of carefully planned urban strategies to ensure efficient use of financial resources, aiming to provide enhanced public facilities. The gathering witnessed participation from senior officials of both the central and state governments, who provided detailed updates on ongoing urban projects.

In a prior engagement, CM Sharma addressed the water supply issue in Shekhawati, promising Yamuna River water access through an interstate agreement with Haryana. Sharma criticized previous administrations for failing the region, pledging transparent and effective governance. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

