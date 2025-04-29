Europe's Energy Blackout: Investigating the Biggest Power Collapse
Spain, Portugal, and parts of France faced a massive power outage disrupting essential services. Initial investigations ruled out a cyber attack. The collapse highlights vulnerabilities in Spain's renewable-heavy energy mix and prompts an EU investigation. Experts point to solar generation's volatility and grid inertia issues as potential causes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:18 IST
A large-scale blackout swept across Spain, Portugal, and parts of France, halting trains, bank machines, and traffic lights in Europe's largest power system failure to date.
While Spanish grid operator Red Electrica dismissed the possibility of a cyber attack, the Spanish High Court plans to launch an investigation, echoing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's concerns.
Preliminary reports from Red Electrica cite power generation losses, possibly from solar plants, leading to instability. The EU has committed to a detailed investigation into the cause of the blackout.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
There used to be blackouts when Cong was in power. In last decade, power production has doubled and India is exporting electricity: PM.
Eskom Launches Renewable Energy Unit as Minister George Backs Bold Green Shift
BC Jindal Group Ventures into Renewable Energy Manufacturing with Rs 15,000 Crore Investment
IREDA's Record Profits Propel India's Renewable Energy Ambitions
Eskom Invites Proposals to Launch Independent Renewable Energy Business