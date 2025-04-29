Europe's Energy Blackout: Investigating the Biggest Power Collapse

A large-scale blackout swept across Spain, Portugal, and parts of France, halting trains, bank machines, and traffic lights in Europe's largest power system failure to date.

While Spanish grid operator Red Electrica dismissed the possibility of a cyber attack, the Spanish High Court plans to launch an investigation, echoing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's concerns.

Preliminary reports from Red Electrica cite power generation losses, possibly from solar plants, leading to instability. The EU has committed to a detailed investigation into the cause of the blackout.

