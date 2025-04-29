Left Menu

Europe's Energy Blackout: Investigating the Biggest Power Collapse

Spain, Portugal, and parts of France faced a massive power outage disrupting essential services. Initial investigations ruled out a cyber attack. The collapse highlights vulnerabilities in Spain's renewable-heavy energy mix and prompts an EU investigation. Experts point to solar generation's volatility and grid inertia issues as potential causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:18 IST
Europe's Energy Blackout: Investigating the Biggest Power Collapse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A large-scale blackout swept across Spain, Portugal, and parts of France, halting trains, bank machines, and traffic lights in Europe's largest power system failure to date.

While Spanish grid operator Red Electrica dismissed the possibility of a cyber attack, the Spanish High Court plans to launch an investigation, echoing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's concerns.

Preliminary reports from Red Electrica cite power generation losses, possibly from solar plants, leading to instability. The EU has committed to a detailed investigation into the cause of the blackout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025