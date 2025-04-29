Mother Dairy Raises Milk Prices Amid Cost Surge

Mother Dairy has announced a price increase for its liquid milk by up to Rs 2 per litre, starting Wednesday. This change applies to markets in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

A spokesperson for Mother Dairy revealed that the decision to revise prices was driven by a notable rise in procurement costs, which have climbed by Rs 4 to Rs 5 per litre in recent months. The increase is attributed primarily to the early onset of summer and prevailing heatwave conditions.

Consequently, the price for bulk vended milk (toned) has been adjusted from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre, while full cream milk will now cost Rs 69 per litre, up from Rs 68. Cow milk's price is set at Rs 57, up from Rs 56, and double-toned milk will see an increase to Rs 51 per litre from its previous price of Rs 49.

