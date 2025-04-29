Left Menu

Mother Dairy Raises Milk Prices Amid Cost Surge

Mother Dairy has increased milk prices by up to Rs 2 per litre, effective April 30, 2025, in various Indian regions. The price hike is due to rising procurement costs caused by early summer and heatwave conditions, affecting full cream, toned, cow, and double-toned milk varieties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:35 IST
Mother Dairy Raises Milk Prices Amid Cost Surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mother Dairy has announced a price increase for its liquid milk by up to Rs 2 per litre, starting Wednesday. This change applies to markets in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

A spokesperson for Mother Dairy revealed that the decision to revise prices was driven by a notable rise in procurement costs, which have climbed by Rs 4 to Rs 5 per litre in recent months. The increase is attributed primarily to the early onset of summer and prevailing heatwave conditions.

Consequently, the price for bulk vended milk (toned) has been adjusted from Rs 54 to Rs 56 per litre, while full cream milk will now cost Rs 69 per litre, up from Rs 68. Cow milk's price is set at Rs 57, up from Rs 56, and double-toned milk will see an increase to Rs 51 per litre from its previous price of Rs 49.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025