Haryana CM Criticizes Punjab's Water Politics Amid Tensions

In a heated exchange over water distribution, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, of politicizing the issue. Saini claimed Mann's refusal to release additional water to Haryana was an attempt to punish both Haryana and Delhi following the AAP's electoral defeat in the capital.

Saini clarified that the issue was separate from the ongoing Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal matter and reiterated that Haryana received only 4,000 cusecs of drinking water, approximately 60% of its demand. He urged Mann to look beyond political gains and cooperate for the greater good of the nation, warning of potential water wastage reaching Pakistan if the Bhakra Dam isn't managed efficiently.

The Haryana CM further claimed that Punjab officials delayed water release, despite assurances, and questioned Mann's motives focusing on political gains rather than resolving the water crisis. Saini called for transparency and collaboration, stressing the critical need for proper water distribution, monitored by both state governments and BBMB.

