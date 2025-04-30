Left Menu

Haryana CM Criticizes Punjab's Water Politics Amid Tensions

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accuses Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann of politicizing water distribution, alleging Mann withheld Haryana's full water share. Saini urges Mann to prioritize national interest over politics, emphasizing the need to manage Bhakra Dam reservoir effectively to prevent water wastage to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:33 IST
Haryana CM Criticizes Punjab's Water Politics Amid Tensions
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange over water distribution, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, of politicizing the issue. Saini claimed Mann's refusal to release additional water to Haryana was an attempt to punish both Haryana and Delhi following the AAP's electoral defeat in the capital.

Saini clarified that the issue was separate from the ongoing Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal matter and reiterated that Haryana received only 4,000 cusecs of drinking water, approximately 60% of its demand. He urged Mann to look beyond political gains and cooperate for the greater good of the nation, warning of potential water wastage reaching Pakistan if the Bhakra Dam isn't managed efficiently.

The Haryana CM further claimed that Punjab officials delayed water release, despite assurances, and questioned Mann's motives focusing on political gains rather than resolving the water crisis. Saini called for transparency and collaboration, stressing the critical need for proper water distribution, monitored by both state governments and BBMB.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025