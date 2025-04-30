Tragedy Strikes During Chandanotsavam Festival in Simhachalam

A devastating incident unfolded at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, with a wall collapse that tragically claimed eight lives during the Chandanotsavam festival. BRS leader KT Rama Rao shared his deep sorrow over the accident, expressing condolences to the families affected in a heartfelt message shared on his official 'X' handle.

The tragic accident drew a response from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who also conveyed his condolences over the calamity during the temple's sacred celebration. The Chief Minister's message resonated with an entire state reeling from the loss and injuries sustained by devotees in the disaster.

Officials, including Vinay Chan, Principal Secretary of the Endowment Department, have been quick to address the calamity, asserting that it is too early to ascertain the exact cause of the structural failure. Rescue efforts by both the State and National Disaster Response Forces are ongoing, while the initial findings suggest heavy rain may have contributed to the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)