Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes During Chandanotsavam Festival in Simhachalam

Grief has struck the Chandanotsavam festival at Simhachalam's Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple as a tragic wall collapse claims eight lives. BRS leader KT Rama Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister express condolences, while investigations into the cause continue amid recovery efforts by disaster response teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 10:44 IST
Tragedy Strikes During Chandanotsavam Festival in Simhachalam
BRS leader KT Rama Rao (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, with a wall collapse that tragically claimed eight lives during the Chandanotsavam festival. BRS leader KT Rama Rao shared his deep sorrow over the accident, expressing condolences to the families affected in a heartfelt message shared on his official 'X' handle.

The tragic accident drew a response from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who also conveyed his condolences over the calamity during the temple's sacred celebration. The Chief Minister's message resonated with an entire state reeling from the loss and injuries sustained by devotees in the disaster.

Officials, including Vinay Chan, Principal Secretary of the Endowment Department, have been quick to address the calamity, asserting that it is too early to ascertain the exact cause of the structural failure. Rescue efforts by both the State and National Disaster Response Forces are ongoing, while the initial findings suggest heavy rain may have contributed to the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025