BJP Leaders Condemn Bengal's Fire Safety Negligence After Tragic Hotel Blaze

Following a catastrophic fire at a hotel in Kolkata's Machhua area on Tuesday night, which tragically claimed 14 lives, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh sharply criticized the West Bengal government for allegedly ignoring fire safety protocols amidst rampant corruption. Ghosh, speaking after the recovery of bodies at the site, highlighted the recurrence of such incidents in the state, blaming lax fire safety certifications and unchecked illegal constructions.

Ghosh stated, "This has happened before in Bengal. No one takes a fire certificate here. There are no safety measures. There is so much corruption in the government, illegal construction takes place and markets are built everywhere, and then such incidents happen, and there is a loss of life. The government will have to be more serious..." In reaction to the tragedy, a special investigation team has been formed by Kolkata Police to ascertain the fire's cause and investigate potential safety oversights.

At the time of the incident, the hotel accommodated 88 boarders in 42 rooms with 60 employees present. The fatalities include 11 men, one woman, one boy, and one girl, with eight victims identified so far. Of the injured, 12 have been treated and released, while one remains hospitalized. Union Minister and state BJP President Sukanta Majumdar urged immediate rescue efforts and emphasized the need for "stricter monitoring" of fire safety norms to avert similar calamities in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)