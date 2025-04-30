Odisha's CM Boosts Farmers' Fortunes on Akshaya Tritiya

In a major relief effort to bolster the agricultural sector, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed financial assistance worth Rs 1,025 crore to 51 lakh farmers during the Akshaya Tritiya celebrations. This was part of the CM Kisan Assistance Scheme, aimed at supporting farmers in purchasing seeds and fertilizers.

The initiative marked a government milestone with the inclusion of 25,000 urban farmers, a first under this scheme. Financial support of Rs 2,000 was credited directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the DBT facility, ensuring assistance for upcoming Kharif crops. This initiative stems from the government's ongoing commitment to elevating the livelihoods of both rural and urban cultivators.

Further strengthening the agricultural framework, the state plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore to improve irrigation and cold storage facilities. The government also extends support for alternative income sources like fish farming and poultry. Opposition parties also partook in the Akshaya Tritiya festivities, highlighting the cultural significance of the event.

