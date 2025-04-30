Tensions Soar After Pro-Pakistan Slogans Emerge Amid Mob Lynching in Karnataka

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made it clear that raising pro-Pakistan slogans is tantamount to 'treason'. His remarks come amid a heated investigation into a mob lynching incident in Kodagu, for which 15 people have been apprehended as of now.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara disclosed details of the lynching that happened near Kudupu in Mangaluru. According to reports, a man, yet to be identified, allegedly cheered 'Pakistan Zindabad' during a cricket match, prompting a violent attack. This incident coincided with the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 tourists were killed, leading India to toughen its stance against Pakistan.

In response to the violence, the Indian government has announced several measures, including the immediate suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and cancellation of all Pakistani visas. The CCS meeting, led by PM Modi, also resolved to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack, as well as the expulsion of Pakistani defence advisors from New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)