Tragedy Strikes Kolkata Hotel: 14 Dead As Fire Breaks Out

In a tragic incident, a fire at Hotel Rituraj near Falpatti Machhua in Kolkata has resulted in the loss of 14 lives, with many more injured. The fire, breaking out last night, saw prompt action from fire tenders and a forensic team. However, the firefighting systems in the building were reportedly in a defunct condition, according to the Fire and Emergency Services Director General, Ranvir Kumar.

DG Ranvir Kumar explained that the fire began in a large area under renovation on the first floor, where plywood and other flammable materials were stored. The fire, likely ignited during renovation work, spread rapidly as smoke traveled through the stairwells to the upper floors, causing higher casualties. Despite the hotel possessing a Fire Safety Certificate obtained in 2016, it had not been renewed in the last three years, leaving vital safety systems like sprinklers and alarms non-operational. A complaint and FIR have been lodged against the hotel authorities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced ex gratia payments of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured. She praised the fire and police services for their efforts in rescuing 99 individuals and acknowledged the assistance of local residents. The incident remains under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting suffocation and attempts to escape were leading causes of death among the victims.

