Tragedy Strikes Kolkata Hotel: 14 Dead As Fire Breaks Out

A devastating fire at Kolkata's Hotel Rituraj claimed 14 lives and injured several others. Fire safety systems were found defunct despite a previous safety certificate. A complaint has been lodged, and the state has announced compensation for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 17:03 IST
West Bengal Fire & Emergency Services DG Ranvir Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident, a fire at Hotel Rituraj near Falpatti Machhua in Kolkata has resulted in the loss of 14 lives, with many more injured. The fire, breaking out last night, saw prompt action from fire tenders and a forensic team. However, the firefighting systems in the building were reportedly in a defunct condition, according to the Fire and Emergency Services Director General, Ranvir Kumar.

DG Ranvir Kumar explained that the fire began in a large area under renovation on the first floor, where plywood and other flammable materials were stored. The fire, likely ignited during renovation work, spread rapidly as smoke traveled through the stairwells to the upper floors, causing higher casualties. Despite the hotel possessing a Fire Safety Certificate obtained in 2016, it had not been renewed in the last three years, leaving vital safety systems like sprinklers and alarms non-operational. A complaint and FIR have been lodged against the hotel authorities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced ex gratia payments of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's next of kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured. She praised the fire and police services for their efforts in rescuing 99 individuals and acknowledged the assistance of local residents. The incident remains under investigation, with preliminary reports suggesting suffocation and attempts to escape were leading causes of death among the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

