Aikyam Capital's Stressed Assets Fund I Reaches First Close

Aikyam Capital Management LLP has successfully reached the first close of its inaugural fund, the Aikyam Capital Stressed Assets Fund I. Securing commitments worth Rs 105 crore from investors, the fund aims to target investments in distressed and stressed opportunities across various sectors of the economy.

The fund, classified under Category I Special Situation Fund, has set its sights on collecting a corpus of Rs 300 crore, alongside a green shoe option that adds a possible Rs 200 crore to the total, potentially leading to a Rs 500 crore fund. The focus is on fundamentally viable businesses that could benefit from financial and operational support.

M Venkatasubramaniam, CEO of Stressed Assets Management, described this achievement as a significant milestone, noting a robust pipeline of potential investments currently under consideration. Aikyam Capital is dedicated to navigating the landscape of stressed assets in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)