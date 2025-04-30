Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Umar Ansari's Plea on Mukhtar Ansari's Death

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by Umar Ansari seeking investigation into the death of his father, Mukhtar Ansari. The court advised pursuing the case in Allahabad High Court. Allegations of poisoning were raised and previously, a transfer request for Mukhtar was made citing safety threats.

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has turned down a petition filed by Umar Ansari, son of deceased gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The petition aimed to secure an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mukhtar's death, which purportedly occurred under suspicious conditions in jail.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal urged Ansari to seek further legal recourse in the Allahabad High Court. This dismissal follows a 2022 notice from the apex court to the Uttar Pradesh government on Ansari's request to amend the initial petition regarding his father's death inside the prison walls.

Represented by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, the Ansari family contended that Mukhtar had allegedly been poisoned in jail, raising serious allegations of misconduct. Last year, concerns were also raised about the safety of the gangster-turned-politician, leading to an unsuccessful bid to transfer him outside Uttar Pradesh, citing recent high-profile incidents like the Atiq Ahmad case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

