Naveen Patnaik Applauds Caste Census, Calls it Step Toward Social Justice

Odisha's former CM Naveen Patnaik and the BJD welcome the Center's move for a caste-based census, citing long-standing demands and benefits for social justice. Congress also supports this step, emphasizing its alignment with social justice through caste enumeration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:31 IST
Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha's former Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal President Naveen Patnaik has endorsed the Central government's decision to implement a caste-based census. Describing it as a significant move towards social justice, Patnaik stated that the BJD had long been advocating for a nationwide caste census along with the removal of the 50% reservation cap.

Patnaik highlighted Odisha's 2023 initiatives to document diverse social groups to enhance developmental planning, indicating that this initiative aligns with the new central census efforts. "This decision will fulfill the same objectives we pursued in Odisha for the advancement and upliftment of different social classes," Patnaik remarked.

The development also received appreciation from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who called it overdue and crucial for true social justice and empowerment. The cabinet's decision, led by Prime Minister Modi, signals an understanding of the country's fundamental values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

