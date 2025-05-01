Left Menu

U.S. and Ukraine Join Forces for Reconstruction Investment Fund

The U.S. Treasury has announced an agreement with Ukraine to establish a United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. The partnership aims to promote long-term peace and prosperity for Ukraine, emphasizing the commitment of the Trump administration to support a free and sovereign Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

In a move signaling strong bilateral cooperation, the U.S. Treasury announced the establishment of the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. This new partnership solidifies financial and developmental support to aid Ukraine's rebuilding efforts.

On Wednesday, officials formalized the agreement, underscoring the collaborative efforts between the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. Their joint mission focuses on effectively managing and advancing the governance aspects of this critical initiative.

This agreement marks a strategic message to Russia, reaffirming the Trump administration's commitment to fostering a peaceful and prosperous future for a free and sovereign Ukraine, amidst prevailing geopolitical challenges.

