Heightened Security at Jagannath Temple After Bomb Threat

Security measures have intensified at Odisha's Jagannath Temple following a bomb threat on social media. A suspect is detained. The threat included attacks on MP Subhasish Khuntia and a shopping complex. The police are investigating the account from which the threat was posted. Khuntia also received a threatening call.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 21-01-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 10:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been significantly increased around the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri after a bomb threat emerged on social media, according to officials on Wednesday.

The threat not only targeted the 12th-century shrine but also mentioned potential attacks on BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia and a local shopping complex in the pilgrim town, reported a police officer.

A woman whose Facebook account was allegedly used for the post denied involvement, suggesting a fake ID was created in her name to incite panic. Police have detained a suspect for questioning, registered a case at the Puri cyber police station, and are conducting further investigations. Meanwhile, MP Khuntia urged swift police action, citing a recent threatening call he received.

(With inputs from agencies.)

