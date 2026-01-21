Heightened Security at Jagannath Temple After Bomb Threat

Security has been significantly increased around the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri after a bomb threat emerged on social media, according to officials on Wednesday.

The threat not only targeted the 12th-century shrine but also mentioned potential attacks on BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia and a local shopping complex in the pilgrim town, reported a police officer.

A woman whose Facebook account was allegedly used for the post denied involvement, suggesting a fake ID was created in her name to incite panic. Police have detained a suspect for questioning, registered a case at the Puri cyber police station, and are conducting further investigations. Meanwhile, MP Khuntia urged swift police action, citing a recent threatening call he received.

(With inputs from agencies.)