Heightened Security at Jagannath Temple After Bomb Threat
Security measures have intensified at Odisha's Jagannath Temple following a bomb threat on social media. A suspect is detained. The threat included attacks on MP Subhasish Khuntia and a shopping complex. The police are investigating the account from which the threat was posted. Khuntia also received a threatening call.
- Country:
- India
Security has been significantly increased around the Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri after a bomb threat emerged on social media, according to officials on Wednesday.
The threat not only targeted the 12th-century shrine but also mentioned potential attacks on BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhasish Khuntia and a local shopping complex in the pilgrim town, reported a police officer.
A woman whose Facebook account was allegedly used for the post denied involvement, suggesting a fake ID was created in her name to incite panic. Police have detained a suspect for questioning, registered a case at the Puri cyber police station, and are conducting further investigations. Meanwhile, MP Khuntia urged swift police action, citing a recent threatening call he received.
(With inputs from agencies.)
