Inox Neo Energies Secures Wind Project Milestone

Inox Neo Energies, a subsidiary of Inox Clean Energy Ltd, has successfully obtained 50 MW in its inaugural wind power project auction in Gujarat. Awarded 50 MW out of 100 MW quoted at Rs 3.66/kWh, this milestone positions the company as a key player in India's shift to green energy.
In a significant development for India's renewable energy sector, Inox Neo Energies, a subsidiary of Inox Clean Energy Ltd, secured 50 MW in its debut wind power project auction.
The win was achieved in the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) Wind Phase-IX auction, which aims to establish 250 MW of grid-connected wind power projects across the state of Gujarat.
With a discovered tariff of Rs 3.66/kWh, this awarding marks a pivotal start for Inox Neo Energies as it strives to become a leading player in India's energy transition, strategically aligning with national renewable energy goals.
