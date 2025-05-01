Inox Neo Energies Secures Wind Project Milestone

In a significant development for India's renewable energy sector, Inox Neo Energies, a subsidiary of Inox Clean Energy Ltd, secured 50 MW in its debut wind power project auction.

The win was achieved in the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) Wind Phase-IX auction, which aims to establish 250 MW of grid-connected wind power projects across the state of Gujarat.

With a discovered tariff of Rs 3.66/kWh, this awarding marks a pivotal start for Inox Neo Energies as it strives to become a leading player in India's energy transition, strategically aligning with national renewable energy goals.

