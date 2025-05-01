Left Menu

NIA Granted Approval to Collect Voice, Handwriting Samples of 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

The Special NIA Court has approved the National Investigation Agency's request to collect voice and handwriting samples of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana. Currently in custody, Rana was extradited from the US earlier this month. The court has also extended his custody for further interrogation related to the Mumbai attacks.

Tahawwur Hussain Rana (File Photo/NIA). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development, the Special NIA Court has granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) permission to collect voice and handwriting samples from Tahawwur Rana, the alleged architect of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana, recently extradited to India from the United States, remains in NIA custody as part of ongoing investigations.

The court, presided over by Judge Chander Jit Singh, also extended Rana's custody by an additional 12 days. The NIA highlighted the necessity of this extension, citing Rana's uncooperative demeanor during questioning. The agency presented substantial evidence against Rana, underlining the importance of continued custodial interrogation to glean crucial information regarding his alleged involvement.

Despite legal opposition from Rana's defense, led by Advocate Piyush Sachdeva, the NIA's plea was successfully argued by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann. The move reflects India's steadfast commitment to pursue justice against all conspirators of the 2008 attacks, which were executed by Lashkar-e-Taiba, leaving a devastating toll of over 170 dead and many injured. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

