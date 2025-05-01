Left Menu

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Charge as CISC with Vision for Self-Reliance

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumed the role of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) in a ceremonial event, following the retirement of Lt General JP Mathew. With a notable career in the Indian Air Force, Dixit emphasizes modernization and self-reliance through initiatives like indigenous aircraft projects.

Updated: 01-05-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 10:59 IST
In a significant ceremonial event held at the South Block lawns in Delhi, Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit officially assumed the role of Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) on Thursday. This prestigious appointment follows the retirement of Lt General JP Mathew, who concluded his esteemed tenure of over four decades in the military.

Air Marshal Dixit, a veteran of the Indian Air Force, previously led the Central Air Command based in Prayagraj. Having been commissioned into the IAF's fighter stream in 1986, Dixit boasts over 3,300 hours of flight experience and has held key positions that propelled advancements in air defense tactics and technology adoption within the force.

A staunch advocate for Aatmanirbharta, or self-reliance, within the defense sector, Air Marshal Dixit has championed several indigenous projects. These include significant strides in the development of advanced aircraft platforms during his tenure as Deputy Chief of Air Staff, marking a crucial phase of modernization for the IAF.

