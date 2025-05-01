India's Strategic Leap: Rafale Deal With France to Boost Naval Prowess

In a significant move to bolster its defense capabilities, India has inked a deal with France to acquire 26 Rafale-Marine aircraft for its naval fleet. This development comes in the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which heightened tensions with neighboring Pakistan, defense analyst Sanjeev Srivastava highlighted.

Srivastava, speaking to ANI on Thursday, emphasized the strategic timing of the agreement, suggesting it would exert psychological and strategic pressure on Pakistan. He noted the Rafale jets will play a key role in any forthcoming actions India might undertake amidst these strained relations.

The agreement encompasses 22 single-seat Rafale M and four twin-seat Rafale D aircraft, complete with training and logistics support. Signed in the presence of top officials from both nations, deliveries are slated between 2028 and 2030, thus marking a pivotal enhancement of India's military strength against regional adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)