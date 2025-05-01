Left Menu

Himachal Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms: Relief from Heat Looms

Himachal Pradesh is set to experience relief from summer heat with predictions of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and snowfall. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the state. Rainfall activity is expected to lower temperatures over several days, especially impacting mid-hill and lower regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:01 IST
Himachal Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms: Relief from Heat Looms
Visuals from the Shimla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a significant change in weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a week of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and snowfall in higher altitudes. A yellow alert warns of potential thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the lower and mid-hill districts.

According to Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, light rainfall has already been recorded in Kinnaur, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts. Despite the cooling spells, temperatures in certain regions remain slightly above normal. The weather pattern is expected to bring intermittent rain for the next 5 to 7 days, offering a respite from the heat.

The upcoming weather change is attributed to a combination of a western disturbance and local atmospheric conditions, Shobhit added. Thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly pronounced on May 4 and 5, could lead to moderate rainfall and wind speeds up to 50 km/h in some areas. Residents are advised to avoid open spaces during adverse weather conditions and remain cautious around electrical appliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025