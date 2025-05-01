Himachal Braces for Rain, Thunderstorms: Relief from Heat Looms

Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a significant change in weather as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a week of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and snowfall in higher altitudes. A yellow alert warns of potential thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the lower and mid-hill districts.

According to Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, light rainfall has already been recorded in Kinnaur, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts. Despite the cooling spells, temperatures in certain regions remain slightly above normal. The weather pattern is expected to bring intermittent rain for the next 5 to 7 days, offering a respite from the heat.

The upcoming weather change is attributed to a combination of a western disturbance and local atmospheric conditions, Shobhit added. Thunderstorms and gusty winds, particularly pronounced on May 4 and 5, could lead to moderate rainfall and wind speeds up to 50 km/h in some areas. Residents are advised to avoid open spaces during adverse weather conditions and remain cautious around electrical appliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)