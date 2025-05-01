Caste Census Triumph: RJD Leaders Celebrate Landmark Move

A poster congratulating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav was unveiled outside the state headquarters in Patna. This follows the Centre's decision to include a caste-based census in the upcoming national survey, an initiative long advocated by the RJD.

During a media briefing, Tejashwi Yadav expressed hope that the census would precede the delimitation exercise, framing it as a corrective action against accusations of casteism. He emphasized the importance of scientific data to mainstream backward classes, while noting that despite prior rejections, the RJD's efforts had culminated in success.

RJD MP Sanjay Yadav deemed the announcement an "ideological and policy victory," criticizing the government's delayed response to their demands. He emphasized the need for reserved seats in legislative bodies based on caste census data, underscoring the RJD's continued struggle for equitable representation.

