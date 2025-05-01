Left Menu

Caste Census Triumph: RJD Leaders Celebrate Landmark Move

A congratulatory poster for RJD leaders Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav appeared in Patna after the Centre approved a caste-based census. The decision marks a significant political win for the party, spotlighting their long-standing advocacy. The RJD calls it a key ideological success amid mixed reactions across political lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:07 IST
Caste Census Triumph: RJD Leaders Celebrate Landmark Move
Poster congratulating RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and leader Tejashwi Yadav, put up outside RJD office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A poster congratulating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav was unveiled outside the state headquarters in Patna. This follows the Centre's decision to include a caste-based census in the upcoming national survey, an initiative long advocated by the RJD.

During a media briefing, Tejashwi Yadav expressed hope that the census would precede the delimitation exercise, framing it as a corrective action against accusations of casteism. He emphasized the importance of scientific data to mainstream backward classes, while noting that despite prior rejections, the RJD's efforts had culminated in success.

RJD MP Sanjay Yadav deemed the announcement an "ideological and policy victory," criticizing the government's delayed response to their demands. He emphasized the need for reserved seats in legislative bodies based on caste census data, underscoring the RJD's continued struggle for equitable representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025