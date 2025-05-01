Wheat Procurement Surge: A New Dawn for India's PDS Entitlements?

The Indian government is poised to reevaluate wheat entitlements under the Public Distribution System (PDS), attributing this decision to the completion of the ongoing procurement drive, as disclosed by a senior official from the food ministry.

With projections forecasting a record-breaking wheat yield of 115 million tonnes for the 2024-25 crop year, the Food Ministry has set its sights on acquiring 31.2 million tonnes. As of April 30, the procurement drive had tallied 256 lakh tonnes, marking a 24.78% increase over the previous year.

Alongside this procurement surge, efforts are also directed towards enhancing depots managed by the Central Warehousing Corporation and the Food Corporation of India into smart warehouses, supporting the major push in wheat procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)