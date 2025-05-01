Left Menu

Market Volatility: Mixed Earnings and Global Deals Influence Stocks

The FTSE 100 remains flat as diverse earnings reports, a U.S.-Ukraine minerals deal, and U.S.-China trade hopes leave investors on edge. Rolls-Royce rises on tariff offsetting plans, while Lloyds falls with dipping profits. Wall Street rallies, spurred by tech giants, despite U.S. economic slowdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:48 IST
Market Volatility: Mixed Earnings and Global Deals Influence Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's major stock market indices displayed mixed movements on Thursday amid varied corporate earnings, an important minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, and anticipations of a U.S.-China trade agreement. At 0955 GMT, the FTSE 100 rose slightly by 0.03%, whereas the midcap index climbed 0.6% towards its seventh consecutive gain.

Engineering giant Rolls-Royce was a standout performer, climbing 2.7% after announcing its strategic moves to counterbalance global tariffs, aligning with its 2025 profit goals. The aerospace and defence sectors experienced a boost, collectively rising 1.4%, driven by Rolls-Royce's optimistic outlook.

Conversely, energy stocks faced declines due to a dip in oil prices initiated by weak U.S. economic data. Lloyds Banking Group's shares fell 2.7% following a substantial first-quarter profit decrease attributed to rising costs and impairment charges. Meanwhile, Wall Street anticipated gains after favorable quarterly results from tech leaders Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

