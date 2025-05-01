Market Volatility: Mixed Earnings and Global Deals Influence Stocks

The UK's major stock market indices displayed mixed movements on Thursday amid varied corporate earnings, an important minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine, and anticipations of a U.S.-China trade agreement. At 0955 GMT, the FTSE 100 rose slightly by 0.03%, whereas the midcap index climbed 0.6% towards its seventh consecutive gain.

Engineering giant Rolls-Royce was a standout performer, climbing 2.7% after announcing its strategic moves to counterbalance global tariffs, aligning with its 2025 profit goals. The aerospace and defence sectors experienced a boost, collectively rising 1.4%, driven by Rolls-Royce's optimistic outlook.

Conversely, energy stocks faced declines due to a dip in oil prices initiated by weak U.S. economic data. Lloyds Banking Group's shares fell 2.7% following a substantial first-quarter profit decrease attributed to rising costs and impairment charges. Meanwhile, Wall Street anticipated gains after favorable quarterly results from tech leaders Microsoft and Meta Platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)