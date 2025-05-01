Left Menu

Justo Realfintech's IPO: Paving New Pathways in Real Estate Solutions

Justo Realfintech, a real estate solutions provider, plans to raise funds through an IPO by listing shares on BSE's SME platform. The estimated Rs 36.5 crore from the IPO will be used for working capital, technology development, debt repayment, and corporate purposes across Maharashtra.

Justo Realfintech has initiated processes for an initial public offering (IPO) on BSE's SME platform, aiming to enhance its financial flexibility and strategic growth opportunities in the competitive real estate market.

The company plans to issue up to 49.61 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 10 each, with the aim of raising Rs 36.5 crore. This capital injection will support long-term working capital needs, technological advancements, debt repayments, and general corporate undertakings.

Established in 2019, Justo Realfintech is headquartered in Maharashtra and delivers pricing, sizing, and delivery solutions to real estate developers. Their financial performance up to February 2025 reveals a revenue of Rs 73.40 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 13.23 crore.

