Swift Response Saves Lives Amid Major Fire at Ajmer's Hotel Naaz

A significant fire broke out at the Hotel Naaz located in the bustling Diggi Bazaar area of Ajmer on Thursday, triggering a rapid response from local emergency services. Firefighters, police, and ambulances were dispatched swiftly to manage the blaze and conduct rescue operations. Ajmer Fire Officer Jagdish Prasad confirmed the situation to the media, stating that their teams arrived promptly on the scene. "We have successfully rescued many individuals, including one child," Prasad announced. "Unfortunately, several victims were found unconscious, with two women requiring immediate hospitalization."

Officer Prasad expressed concern over the condition of some of the rescued individuals, noting that they were in critical state and required urgent medical intervention. "The two women who were rescued received immediate treatment at the hospital," Prasad added. Currently, all rescued individuals are under medical care, as the community anxiously awaits further news about their recovery.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this destructive incident. While the situation is under control, the local community remains on edge as officials work diligently to uncover more details surrounding the fire. The robust emergency response was crucial in preventing potential fatalities.

