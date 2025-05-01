Left Menu

Swift Response Saves Lives Amid Major Fire at Ajmer's Hotel Naaz

A damaging fire erupted at Hotel Naaz in Ajmer's Diggi Bazaar, with firefighters and police executing swift rescue operations. Authorities confirmed rescuing several individuals, including a child, from the blaze, while some victims required immediate medical attention. An investigation is in progress to ascertain the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:03 IST
Swift Response Saves Lives Amid Major Fire at Ajmer's Hotel Naaz
Fire broke out in a hotel in Ajmer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out at the Hotel Naaz located in the bustling Diggi Bazaar area of Ajmer on Thursday, triggering a rapid response from local emergency services. Firefighters, police, and ambulances were dispatched swiftly to manage the blaze and conduct rescue operations. Ajmer Fire Officer Jagdish Prasad confirmed the situation to the media, stating that their teams arrived promptly on the scene. "We have successfully rescued many individuals, including one child," Prasad announced. "Unfortunately, several victims were found unconscious, with two women requiring immediate hospitalization."

Officer Prasad expressed concern over the condition of some of the rescued individuals, noting that they were in critical state and required urgent medical intervention. "The two women who were rescued received immediate treatment at the hospital," Prasad added. Currently, all rescued individuals are under medical care, as the community anxiously awaits further news about their recovery.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this destructive incident. While the situation is under control, the local community remains on edge as officials work diligently to uncover more details surrounding the fire. The robust emergency response was crucial in preventing potential fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025